EFL make official Derby County vs Leeds United decision on Pride Park clash

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 28th Dec 2024, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The EFL have made an official Derby v Leeds decision.

The EFL have named their officials for Sunday evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park for which ex-footballer Andy Davies will be referee.

Ex-Gillingham, Portsmouth and Yeovil Town player Davies retired from the game aged 28 due to injury and turned his attentions to refereeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Select Group 2 referee has since taken charge of over 200 matches in the second tier and Leeds have a good record with him in charge.

Davies has refereed eight games involving the Whites, five of which have ended in Leeds victories and two others draws.

The 45-year-old last took charge of a Leeds game back in August 2019 when Eddie Nketiah’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win for Leeds against Championship visitors Brentford at Elland Road.

Davies has not brandished any red cards from his 14 games officiated so far this season which have produced 56 yellow cards.

Graham Kane and Lee Venamore will be the assistant referees for Sunday evening’s contest for which Anthony Backhouse has been named as the fourth official.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice