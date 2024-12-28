EFL make official Derby County vs Leeds United decision on Pride Park clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL have made an official Derby v Leeds decision.

The EFL have named their officials for Sunday evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park for which ex-footballer Andy Davies will be referee.

Ex-Gillingham, Portsmouth and Yeovil Town player Davies retired from the game aged 28 due to injury and turned his attentions to refereeing.

The Select Group 2 referee has since taken charge of over 200 matches in the second tier and Leeds have a good record with him in charge.

Davies has refereed eight games involving the Whites, five of which have ended in Leeds victories and two others draws.

The 45-year-old last took charge of a Leeds game back in August 2019 when Eddie Nketiah’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win for Leeds against Championship visitors Brentford at Elland Road.

Davies has not brandished any red cards from his 14 games officiated so far this season which have produced 56 yellow cards.

Graham Kane and Lee Venamore will be the assistant referees for Sunday evening’s contest for which Anthony Backhouse has been named as the fourth official.