The English Football League (EFL) have issued a statement in response to Leicester City's successful appeal against a charge brought by the Premier League in relation to an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Leeds United were beaten to automatic promotion from the Championship last season by Ipswich Town and the Foxes, the latter going back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

United's rivals for a large portion of last season, Leicester were, late in the campaign, the subject of a potential future points deduction and charge for breaching PSR - the Premier League's financial controls.

Following a lengthy legal process, finalised by an independent appeals board, Leicester have been given the all clear from a possible sporting sanction issued by the Premier League on the grounds that the league did not have jurisdiction over the club at the time the claim was made, or for the entire period in which they were alleged to be in breach of PSR.

It was claimed by the Foxes' legal counsel that having been relegated in May 2023, the club were no longer a member of the top flight during the entirety of the relevant accounting period that ran until the end of June. It was June 2023 when the club posted losses exceeding the maximum threshold by £24.4 million, over the prescribed three-year period by which clubs are held to account under P&S rules.

The Premier League issued a statement following the appeals board ruling which stated they were 'surprised and disappointed' at the outcome. Now, the EFL has come out in support of the Premier League and has not ruled out action given Leicester's successful claim hinged upon the fact they were members of the EFL at the time the charge was brought.

"We share the frustrations of the Premier League. It cannot be right that Clubs potentially escape the scrutiny of the agreed rules and sanctions due to movement across the divisions," an EFL statement read on Wednesday evening.

"We are currently reviewing the decision in full and will reserve any further substantive comment until any possible appeal process initiated by the Premier League has concluded, and or any action is taken by the EFL," it added.

Some Leeds supporters feel Leicester bent the rules in order to escape punishment and retain a squad capable of going up automatically, the latter point proving to be the case last season. United, meanwhile, appear to have been forced into selling star players Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in order to abide by financial controls imposed upon clubs across both the Premier League and EFL Championship.