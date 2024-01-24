Tonight's fixture against Norwich City was rearranged at short notice earlier this month after Leeds' progression to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, with the EFL allowing United to host the Canaries between home fixtures against Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle.

Next up for Leeds, following that Fourth Round tie versus the Pilgrims, is an away trip to Bristol City on Friday, February 2, which will see the Whites reach the 60-point mark, if they secure maximum points this evening as well as in their upcoming visit to Ashton Gate.

Leeds are currently on a tally of 54 from 28 games, averaging just shy of two points per match, but still find themselves fourth in the table. Daniel Farke's men have kept pace with automatically promoted sides of previous seasons, but this year the imperious form of top two Leicester City and Ipswich has meant Leeds have had to settle for a spot in the play-offs for much of the campaign.

That could be about to change over the next week or so, if Leeds can add to their recent run of results. Farke's side are currently on a four-game winning streak across all competitions, and in order to sneak into the automatic promotion places by the time Ipswich and Southampton play their next Championship fixtures, United will need to extend their run to six wins on the bounce.

It is by no means out of the question considering Leeds have already beaten the Canaries and Bristol City this season, although both affairs were tight contests decided by a single goal.

Both Southampton and Ipswich kick off at 3pm on Saturday, February 3 - crucially, after Leeds have taken on the Robins at Ashton Gate the night before. If Farke can mastermind a way to complete the double over his former employers tonight, it will position Leeds on 57 points before kicking off against Liam Manning Bristolians next Friday, just two shy of Ipswich in second.

Of course, even if Leeds do secure wins in their next two Championship fixtures, there is every chance Ipswich, Southampton or both will leapfrog them when they face Preston and Rotherham United, respectively, on February 3. Both will also have a game in hand on Farke's men following the outcome of those games.

All the Whites can do is put themselves in the best possible position and hope their promotion rivals somehow slip up. Russell Martin's Saints are unbeaten in 21 consecutive matches across all competitions, while Ipswich salvaged a late draw away to table-topping Leicester on Monday night, proving neither side are going to relinquish their superior league positions without a fight.