EFL confirm 11 Championship clubs have written to governing body over Leeds United Spygate saga

Eleven Championship clubs have written to the EFL demanding a detailed investigation into the ‘Spygate’ controversy on the back of Marcelo Bielsa’s extraordinary press briefing.

A letter drawn up by rival teams was sent to the governing body yesterday in the wake of the 66-minute analysis presentation given by Bielsa at Leeds United’s training ground on Wednesday.

Bielsa invited journalists to a detailed overview of United’s pre-match research as he fought back against the criticism he received for sending a scout to watch Derby County train 24 hours before the Championship game between the sides last Friday.

The Argentinian admitted at the briefing that Leeds had watched every single Championship team train this season but outlined the detail of his analysis in an attempt to show that those scouting sessions made no material difference to United’s results.

The EFL had already launched an investigation into the incident, following the Football Association in probing Bielsa’s behaviour on the back of a formal complaint by Derby.

Eleven other Championship sides, however, are now putting pressure on the EFL to take a serious look at the case having been angered by Bielsa’s press conference.

An EFL Spokesman said: “The EFL has received a communication on behalf of a number of Championship clubs in regard to the current matter involving Leeds United.

“The request attributed to 11 clubs will be considered as part of the current investigation that has commenced.”

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown upped the ante last night by calling for Leeds to be hit with a points deduction, though the YEP understands that a penalty of that severity is unlikely.

Leeds have not responded to Lansdown’s remarks or the latest EFL statement.