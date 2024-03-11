EFL club owner hits back at Leeds United supporters with 'see what happens' warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has fired back at some Leeds United fans on social media. The Terriers chief provoked a response from supporters on Twitter last month in the build up to the meeting between the two sides at the John Smith's Stadium, in which Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield, and seemingly, the online banter has continued.

That result ended Leeds' nine-game winning run in the Championship, but the Whites have responded and remain unbeaten this calendar year in the league as they push towards promotion back to the Premier League. Huddersfield, on the other hand, slipped into the bottom three once more on Sunday as they lost 4-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers will be relegated if they can't pick up the points needed to move out of the bottom three over the last nine games, of course, but that hasn't stopped Nagle sending a warning to Leeds supporters, with the American outlining his belief that Huddersfield will be competing alongside Leeds sooner rather than later.

"I don't know what to say," Nagle said on social media. "I just figured that the fans at Leeds have got a lot of free time. Thank you for watching our social media. I know that they are relishing what's going on right now. But hey, I will say to those fans that are watching from Leeds right now 'have fun, enjoy it now because it is not always going to be like this.'

"As you know, the ownership there are good friends of mine. They are great people. We are going to have some great competition ahead. To the Leeds guys: laugh all you want right now. It's okay; we can take it but we will see you in the future. We will see what happens."