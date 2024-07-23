Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hinted at a bid for Posh left-back Harrison Burrows from Leeds United despite reports of a medical and a deal being agreed with Sheffield United.

The Peterborough chairman suggested Leeds were also in for Posh academy graduate and occasional skipper Burrows during a segment on national radio station talkSPORT on Tuesday morning.

The YEP understands, however, Leeds are not one of the clubs to have seen a bid accepted for the 22-year-old.

MacAnthony acknowledged five Championship clubs had made offers, while 'a couple' had been accepted for the full-back and that it was now up to the player to decide upon his future.

Chris Wilder's Blades were reported to be leading the race for Burrows' signature late last week with talk of a medical having taken place. However, in light of MacAnthony's comments on air, rumours begun to circulate that Leeds may have matched Sheffield United's bid and hijacked any potential deal the Blades were hoping to conclude.

This comes after Leeds' signing of Jayden Bogle from the Bramall Lane club, who remain in the throes of a takeover, which has held up some of their transfer business this summer.

"We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him, we've accepted bids off a couple," MacAnthony told talkSPORT. "It's down to the player with those clubs - I'm not going to talk any further about that. He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we're sad to lose him but I'm looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League."

Co-host Alex Crook chimed in, suggesting Sheffield United had concluded some 'good business' this summer, to which MacAnthony responded: "Yeah, so have Leeds - so have a few others. There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping."

The Peterborough chairman has been known in the past to speak publicly about outgoing deals with some suggesting this is a deliberate ploy to hurry along transfer business or alert other potential interested parties.