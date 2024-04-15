Whites trio Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu were all named in the 2023/24 EFL Championship Team of the Year at the awards ceremony in London, but the job is far from complete as the team head into the final three matches of the campaign.

It was a successful night for Leeds at the Grosvenor Hotel as Archie Gray picked up two awards: Championship Young Player of the Year and EFL Apprentice of the Year, while Summerville completed an Elland Road one-two with Championship Player of the Year as well.

Daniel Farke missed out on EFL Championship Manager of the Year to Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and was not present at the ceremony as Leeds prepare to take on Middlesbrough next Monday.

Here is the Championship Team of the Year in full.

1 . GK - Mads Hermansen The Leicester City stopper has been among the most impressive goalkeepers in the division this season, keeping several clean sheets. Photo Sales

2 . RB - Kyle Walker-Peters The Saints full-back is the only representative from the south coast club in this season's Team of the Year. Photo Sales

3 . CB - Ethan Ampadu Leeds' stand-in skipper has been named in the Team of the Year after a stellar campaign at centre-half and in central midfield. Photo Sales

4 . CB - Jacob Greaves The Tigers' slick-haired centre-back will be the subject of plenty of Premier League interest this summer. Photo Sales

5 . LB - Leif Davis Ex-Leeds full-back Davis is among the Championship's best creators with assists in the double figures. Photo Sales