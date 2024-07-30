Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The EFL have confirmed a raft of changes to Leeds United's fixture list up until the FA Cup third round period in January, including an 8pm Boxing Day switch.

The Whites will now travel to take on Stoke City for an 8pm kick-off on Boxing Day, which is one of numerous alterations to the playing schedule after Sky Sports declared their latest picks.

A statement from the EFL said: "As per our previous commitment these selections have been published before the start of the EFL season, ensuring clubs are now in a position to advise supporters of the changes to be made well in advance of the fixtures taking place. Selections have been made by Sky after liaising with the respective clubs, relevant authorities and the League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This new notice period is a significant improvement on the previous position, which saw five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season. By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with more certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements. While some fixtures have been moved in order to be broadcast, during a regular weekend, 26 of the 36 matches across the three divisions have not been moved from the Saturday 3pm kick-off slot."

Leeds' changes are as follows. The Norwich City away game will now take place on Tuesday October 1 with a 7.45pm kick-off. The game at Sunderland has moved from October 5 to Friday October 4, kicking off at 8pm, giving the Whites two tricky away tests in the space of four days. Sheffield United at home will also take place on a Friday night at 8pm, on October 18 and the Bristol City away game on October 26 has moved from 3pm to 12.30pm.

A fixture clash has moved the Millwall versus Leeds United game to Wednesday November 6 at 7.45pm and the trip to Swansea is now on Sunday November 24 at 3pm. Leeds United's home game against Luton Town has moved to Wednesday November 27 at 7.45pm due to a fixture clash.