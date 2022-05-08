Nketiah spent the first half of the 2019-20 Championship season on loan at Leeds and the 22-year-old striker returned to haunt his former side by notching a brace in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Emirates.

A horrendous error from Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier gifted Nketiah a fifth-minute tap in and the England under-21s international striker swept home a second just five minutes later from a Gabriel Martinelli cross.

Leeds were then then reduced to ten men in the 27th minute as Luke Ayling was shown a straight-red card for a lunge on Martinelli and the dominant Gunners squandered a host of chances to increase their lead before the break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More opportunities then presented themselves after the restart but Leeds dug in and pulled a goal back from their first attempt on goal in the 66th minute as Diego Llorente netted at the far post from United's first corner.

Ten men Leeds even had a few openings which they wasted in search of a possible equaliser and Nketiah took time to praise the Whites when speaking to Sky Sports in his post match interview.

"We had a few chances maybe in the first half to kill the game at 3-0 but we obviously didn't take it," said Nketiah.

"Obviously they are a good side, they are fighting for their lives down there and we knew they were going to push and they troubled us in the second half.

PRAISE: For Leeds United from former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah, above, pictured after making the most of his Illan Meslier gift to fire Arsenal ahead in Sunday's 2-1 victory at the Emirates. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.