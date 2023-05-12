Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Eddie Howe sends warning to Leeds United as Newcastle ‘consider’ deploying rare 25-goal strike-force

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is considering the prospect of starting both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak this afternoon against Leeds United.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 12th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:33 BST

The Magpies arrive at Elland Road this lunchtime chasing Champions League football for the first time in almost 20 years. Howe’s side require six points to guarantee their place in Europe’s elite club competition next season and will have little sympathy for Leeds’ own need for three points.

This is perhaps best exemplified by Howe’s consideration regarding his strike-force. The ex-Bournemouth boss is ‘considering’ starting 15-goal striker Callum Wilson and Swedish international forward Alexander Isak, together.

Isak has netted ten times in 18 Premier League appearances since joining from Real Sociedad last summer and has become an instant hit on Tyneside. The 23-year-old has played his part in several of Newcastle’s emphatic victories this term, including the recent 4-1 win over Everton.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to the press after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to the press after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite the pair’s impressive form in front of goal throughout 2022/23, they have rarely featured alongside each other, spending just 273 minutes on the pitch together this season. However, the pair have combined three times to devastating effect, Wilson providing for Isak on two occasions and Isak turning provider once.

“We're looking forward to it,” Howe said. “We know it's going to be a great occasion and a great atmosphere. We need to be ready for what's going to come. It's going to be a really important start to the game. I think the first 15-20 minutes will have a huge impact on what's going to happen afterwards.

“I saw enough from Alex, who played well [against Arsenal] I thought, to know he can play that position [out wide]. Callum in the No. 9 role is an outstanding player so I'll consider it,” he added.

Newcastle will be without Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie for the trip to Elland Road, but otherwise boast a largely fully-fit squad. Leeds, meanwhile, are unable to call on Tyler Adams, whose season is over according to Sam Allardyce, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas or Luis Sinisterra. Only club captain Cooper is expected to play before the end of the campaign on May 28.

