The incident occurred late on in the game shortly after Junior Firpo was shown a red card for fouling Anthony Gordon on the edge of the penalty area. An individual from the crowd was able to confront Howe physically, whilst also firing an insult at the Newcastle boss, according to the 45-year-old.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Howe raised concerns over the security of players and staff at stadiums.

“I actually can't remember whether he pushed me or not,” Howe began. “It was just such a strange thing because you're concentrating on the game. It's not something you expect to happen, I think he confronted me, said something that I can't repeat. And then he's led away, I think that's what happened but someone might tell me different.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Dan Burn and Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applaud the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on May 13, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think that moments like that do make you think, the safety of staff players is paramount for me, Premier League, any matches in the Football League. We need to be mindful. I think security is so important."

Footage of the altercation showed the member of the public shove Howe, before being accosted by members of Newcastle’s backroom staff and promptly marched away by Elland Road safety stewards. Howe fielded several questions from journalists on the matter immediately after the final whistle.

“I don't know if I had time to be fearful, to be honest because it was over in a flash,” Howe said. “But certainly it makes you think, you know what ifs. And I think it's moments like this should hopefully make people think and analyse things and see how we can improve safety for as I say, staff and players.”

"Those types of situations, no one should have to face that playing the sport they love and trying to entertain the country. No one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated. So, it's certainly something for us to reflect.”

Asked about his staff’s response to the technical area invader, Howe chirped: "I’m glad someone was there, because I wouldn't have fancied my chances, to be honest.”