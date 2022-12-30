The Whites are currently on a three-game losing streak across all competitions, while the Magpies have won their last three without conceding a goal. During his pre-match conference, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was complimentary of Leeds’ style and his opposite number, who he feels has been on the receiving end of some unjust scorelines.

“I think, from a physical perspective, it’ll be two teams that give their all,” Howe said.

"I’ve watched a lot of Leeds in preparation for this game. I’ve been impressed by them. I was impressed by them against Manchester City a couple of days ago. I thought they give everything, they’re very committed. They’re playing for their manager, leaving everything out on the pitch. I think they’re unlucky not to get more points. So we anticipate a very fast-paced game.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to the press after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds’ last visit to St James’ Park ended in a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha’s opener. Both sides have changed manager since that tie; Newcastle parting company with Steve Bruce and replacing him with Howe towards the end of 2021, while Leeds chose to appoint Marsch after sacking Marcelo Bielsa in February this year.