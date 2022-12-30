Eddie Howe expresses sympathy for ‘unlucky’ Leeds United as Newcastle prepare for Whites’ arrival
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has praised Leeds United and the job Jesse Marsch is doing despite the club’s lowly position in the Premier League table
The Whites are currently on a three-game losing streak across all competitions, while the Magpies have won their last three without conceding a goal. During his pre-match conference, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was complimentary of Leeds’ style and his opposite number, who he feels has been on the receiving end of some unjust scorelines.
“I think, from a physical perspective, it’ll be two teams that give their all,” Howe said.
"I’ve watched a lot of Leeds in preparation for this game. I’ve been impressed by them. I was impressed by them against Manchester City a couple of days ago. I thought they give everything, they’re very committed. They’re playing for their manager, leaving everything out on the pitch. I think they’re unlucky not to get more points. So we anticipate a very fast-paced game.”
Leeds’ last visit to St James’ Park ended in a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha’s opener. Both sides have changed manager since that tie; Newcastle parting company with Steve Bruce and replacing him with Howe towards the end of 2021, while Leeds chose to appoint Marsch after sacking Marcelo Bielsa in February this year.
Tomorrow’s contest will be the first time Howe and Marsch meet in a professional capacity, and also pits the league’s two ‘most intensive’ sides against each other, according to the American.