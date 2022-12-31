Leeds proved resolute and recorded just their third clean sheet of the Premier League season on New Year’s Eve, denying Newcastle the opportunity to finish 2022 on a high. The Whites defended admirably during the second half to prevent Newcastle finding what would have proven to be a decisive goal, leading Eddie Howe to describe Jesse Marsch’s men as a ‘tough opponent’ at full-time.

"We controlled the majority of the game, we limited their counter attacks, which is [how] they're very dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there's absolutely no need for any negativity and certainly from me to the players or from the players to each other. Given everything today; tough conditions, tough opponent, we've created the chances and sometimes football works that way.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think the pleasing thing from our perspective the chances were there if I'm sitting here going we haven't had a shot then there's maybe cause for concern but I back us if we played that game again to win quite comfortable,” Howe added.