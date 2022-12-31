Eddie Howe applauds 'tough opponent' Leeds United and makes prediction about return fixture
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe shared his frustration at Leeds’ ability to hold out for a point at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon
Leeds proved resolute and recorded just their third clean sheet of the Premier League season on New Year’s Eve, denying Newcastle the opportunity to finish 2022 on a high. The Whites defended admirably during the second half to prevent Newcastle finding what would have proven to be a decisive goal, leading Eddie Howe to describe Jesse Marsch’s men as a ‘tough opponent’ at full-time.
"We controlled the majority of the game, we limited their counter attacks, which is [how] they're very dangerous.
"I think there's absolutely no need for any negativity and certainly from me to the players or from the players to each other. Given everything today; tough conditions, tough opponent, we've created the chances and sometimes football works that way.”
"I think the pleasing thing from our perspective the chances were there if I'm sitting here going we haven't had a shot then there's maybe cause for concern but I back us if we played that game again to win quite comfortable,” Howe added.
Newcastle registered over 2.00 Expected Goals (xG) in their 0-0 draw with Leeds, suggesting Howe can feel hard done by that his team did not find the back of the net, but would be likely to on another day. The pair will meet again in May 2023.