Eddie Gray outlines his Marcelo Bielsa hope but issues January recruitment warning

Bielsa is four months into his fourth season in charge of Leeds who are hovering dangerously close to the Premier League drop zone after 18 games played upon their second season back in the big time.

Bielsa once again signed a one-year deal upon committing to a fourth season at Leeds in the summer and former legendary winger Gray hopes the Argentine stays at the club for the longer term.

The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but United have been hit hard by injuries in their second season back.

WISH: For Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa from Leeds United legend Eddie Gray. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

"I hope he stays as that means the club are being successful," said Gray about Bielsa's long term.

"But that's the thing about football, if you are doing well then the manager stays at the football club.

"But if you get relegated or if things haven't gone well then the manager comes under pressure, every manager in football knows that and that's just how the game is."

Assessing what Leeds might need in the January transfer window, Gray warned: "The club will have a look I would think to see who they can bring in.

"But this is where people have got to be realistic.

"You are not going to go out in the position we are in and buy the best players in the world and you've got to look at it from that situation.

"Then you have got to be looking to bring in players to the football club that are better than what you have got and that's not easy given the budget and where they are playing.

"There's always players around that you can get but it's something that the club will have to think carefully about and Marcelo Bielsa will know the type of player that he wants to come in and play for him and play in the manner that he wants the team to play. There's a lot of things to look at when you talk about buying players.

"If somebody says to you there's carte blanche to go out and buy who you want you could go and buy five of the top players in the country. But that's not realistic.

"The club will have to look at it and they will have to see if Marcelo first of all does he want anybody in and the type of player that he wants in are they available?

"There's a lot to consider when you go into the transfer market.

"I think people think you can just go and pluck people from clubs, I'll take him. But it's just not like that.

"It would be great if it was but it's not like the American draft system where you go and pick the best players.

"You've got to be realistic and the thing about it also is that you have got to remember that there are other clubs in the market as well.

"It's not just our club that will be looking to improve the squad.

"You look at a few of the teams that are down there and there are a few big names that are hovering just above us.

"You have just got to cope with it the best you can."

