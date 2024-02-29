Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Gray has saluted the progress of his great nephew Archie with a prediction about the young star's future and hope for the 17-year-old's younger brother Harry.

Whites legend Eddie returned to the scene of some famous Whites battles of yesteryear on Wednesday as Leeds took on historic London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.

As Gray looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands, his 17-year-old great nephew Archie once again excelled for Daniel Farke's side for the latest step in a stellar breakthrough campaign.

Archie, who does not 18 until the middle of next month, only made his first team debut back in August and his great uncle has praised the way the 17-year-old has handled his ascension to the team.

Many of the teen's outings have come at right back but Eddie expects a switch back to his natural centre midfield role "sooner rather than later" - and also gave an exciting insight into his expectation with Archie's younger brother Harry.

Fifteen-year-old Harry - a striker - is continuing to excel for the club's Academy, and their pair's great uncle hopes that the forward will soon by joining his older brother in the first team fray.

Speaking pre-match to ITV, Whites legend Eddie was asked about Archie and said: "He's having a good season Archie. He's been playing at right back. He's not a right back, he's a midfield player.

"He'll end up playing in the middle of the park. But he's been in the side for a very young age, he's coped well. He's not playing in his best position, he's playing at right back but he's a midfield player.