Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ed Sheeran has revealed his Leeds United fear in providing his last day Ipswich Town thoughts and a Premier League pledge.

Ipswich fan Sheeran is out in the USA for the F1 Grand Prix of Miami where he is performing on track the same weekend as his side look to seal automatic promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich will seal a place in the Premier League if they avoid defeat in today’s season finale at home to Huddersfield Town which would consign Leeds to the play-offs, even if Daniel Farke’s Whites beat final day visitors Southampton.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Sheeran revealed that he has now signed up to sponsor Ipswich next season but declared his fear about the possibility of Leeds demoting the Tractor Boys back to the play-offs in which he says they would be “destined” to lose to rivals Norwich City.

“I have signed on to sponsor them next season” revealed Sheeran. “I am like if they get into the Prem, it's not going to pay for itself.

"If Leeds lose, we are in, if Leeds win and we win, we are in, if Leeds win and we draw, we are in, but if Leeds win and we don't win (or draw) we are kaput.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I don't want to do play-offs because what's going to happen is we will get to the end of the play-offs and it will be Ipswich v Norwich and Norwich will knock us out. That would be destined.