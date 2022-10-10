Eberechi Eze makes Leeds United admission after Crystal Palace clash and reveals Whites belief

Leeds dominated the opening exchanges of the weekend’s contest at Selhurst Park and went ahead in the tenth minute as Pascal Struijk followed up a Brenden Aaronson strike that had cannoned back off the post after a mazy run.

The Whites then continued on the front foot but squandered chances to double their lead before Palace equalised with their first attempt on goal as Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick in the 24th minute.

Palace then bossed the second-half and Eze struck a brilliant 78th-minute winner but the Eagles star admits Leeds made it hard for his team to even stay in contention in the first-half.

ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United's display at Crystal Palace from Eagles match-winner Eberechi Eze. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Patrick Vieira’s side managed to get to the interval just one-goal down and Eze said that from there on in, his team always believed that their class would show.

"They have a lot of energy,” said Eze about Leeds on Match Of The Day 2.

"We found it tough in the first half but we did well to stay in the game and to hold out, being strong.