Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their third game within the space of just seven days and already a 16th of the calendar year in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday. Gnonto, though, helped fire Leeds to an amazing 11th win from their last 12 league games and then dismissed any suggestions about schedule fatigue as he hailed both United’s strength in depth and Georginio Rutter.

Gnonto was one of three players brought into the side by boss Farke who shuffled his pack from the team that started Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at home to Stoke City. Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford fired Leeds ahead in first-half stoppage time and Gnonto then doubled the Whites advantage after the break following outstanding hold up play from Bamford followed by Rutter’s assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory put Leeds back in the Championship’s automatic promotion places ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games, and left Gnonto saluting job done after fighting to victory against the Owls.

JOB DONE: As Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto makes it 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, above. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Gnonto was asked about any suggestions of the tiredness after such a busy run of games but declared: “No, I think we have a big squad. We have so many quality players so I think it's easy, not easy, but it's easier for us to just go into the game because we know that we can win the game at every point, at the start, at the end as well.

"It was a bit tough in the last period because we had many games but I think with this team we can do it and we have done it. I feel like today was really tough. We had to really defend together, attack together and fight together and I think we have done it so it's a good win and we are happy."