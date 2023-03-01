Leeds were unfortunate to bow out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night having created numerous scoring opportunities at Craven Cottage – but ultimately failed to find the net. Gracia’s team played with freedom in attack and were largely resolute defensively but found themselves undone by two sublime strikes, courtesy of Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon.

At the other end of the pitch, Leeds missed the target with several chances and were thwarted by Fulham stopper Marek Rodak on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter saw a looping, first-half header strike the base of Rodak’s post before bouncing away to safety, while Weston McKennie’s second half strike was blocked on the line by countryman Tim Ream.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on February 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Craven Cottage boss Silva gave his appraisal of Leeds after the game, claiming the Whites’ first-half approach was ‘easy to understand’ but difficult to stop.

"First half we were the team more under control, the way that Leeds came to approach the game, it was easy to understand from the first minute,” Silva began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were not a team to press really high, they wait for us to start to control the game and we started to do it, to create some dangerous moments, not big chances but dangerous moments around their box. [They were] always waiting for some dangerous counter-attacks with their quality, the players they have in their back line and some really fast players in their attacking line. And in some moments they waited for us and we gave them what they want.”

“They had a very good chance in the end of the first half in one moment off the post that they created but okay, nothing really special.

"Second half was different, I think second half we should have done much better in certain moments. We can not be winning a game 1-0 at home - and after, 2-0 at home, even away is the same - being unbalanced so many times like we were. We lost the ball quickly in certain areas we cannot. Of course when you are winning a game, every time we lost the ball, we gave them the chance to make some dangerous counter-attacks,” he added.

Silva says he could anticipate Leeds’ intent to hit Fulham on the break with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all capable of running the channels in behind. Fortunately for Silva, Leeds were unable to convert their chances and lacked composure in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad