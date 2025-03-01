Early suspension confirmed for Leeds United clash later this month after viral horror challenge
Roberts saw red at Selhurst Park after just eight minutes for a challenge on Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta which has left the French forward hospitalised.
Mateta was stretchered from the field after Roberts' boot connected with the attacker's head just outside the Millwall penalty area as the pair contested an aerial ball.
"That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in response to the incident. "I think he needs to take a long, hard look at himself, that lad."
"So far, what we know is he's got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury. Obviously he's at the hospital so we hope for the best.
"He's endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life, with a challenge like that," Parish added.
Roberts, 30, kept a clean sheet during the previous round of the competition at Elland Road when Millwall ran out 2-0 winners against a much-changed Leeds XI. He will now serve a minimum suspension of three matches for serious foul play.
Millwall have Bristol City and Watford to play before arriving at Elland Road on Wednesday, March 12.
