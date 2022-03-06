Sean Dyche slams Burnley as Leeds United receive boost in Premier League relegation fight

Burnley ended February by taking seven points out of a possible nine and Dyche's side entered the half-time interval of Saturday's clash against visiting Chelsea with the game all square at 0-0.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues then netted three goals in eight minutes after the break as Reece James' 47th-minute opener was followed by a rapid brace from Kai Havertz.

Christian Pulisic then completed the Chelsea scoring in the 69th minute and sections of the Burnley support voiced their dissatisfaction with Dwight McNeil for parts of his display at Turf Moor.

COSTLY MINUTES: For Burnley and boss Sean Dyche, above, in Saturday's clash at Chelsea in their quest to catch up with Leeds United and Everton. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Dyche, though, praised the 22-year-old winger though slammed his side as a whole for their showing during eight costly minutes after the break.

Asked if he had considered taking McNeil off to protect him, Dyche said as quoted by Lancs Live: "I considered taking all XI for eight minutes and if I could have I would have.

"I thought Dwight was terrific. I've got to be honest, apart from not scoring a goal, the bravery to come and get the ball, getting questioned for probably the first time - it's part of his development.

"Our fans are very fair but they're questioning him at the minute. But he's a fine young player and part of his development will be playing under those circumstances.

"But he never shied away from the ball. He kept coming to get it even though he knew the crowd were just giving him a little bit.

"But at the end of the day that's part of being a footballer and his growth as a footballer.

"But it wasn't about Dwight McNeil today - first half he was terrific."

Dyche added: "In the first half I thought we were excellent.

"The game plan was delivered by the players, they played around our shape and they never broke us down.

"We had the better chances and were completely in the game.

"Then in the second half the goal just affected us.

"We lost sight of it too quickly and the second and the third go in and you are worried and it is gone.

"I am really confused by that eight or nine minutes and we will debrief on it.

"We stopped doing all the principles of what we were doing."

Burnley remain two points behind Leeds but the Clarets have played one game less.

The Whites are also one point ahead of fourth-bottom Everton but the Toffees have three games in hand.