An ex-Premier League and Dutch international forward has signed for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Anwar El-Ghazi left Aston Villa to join PSV Eindhoven in August 2022 before moving to German side Mainz 05 the following summer but the 29-year-old has now joined Cardiff on a one-year deal.

Capped twice for the Netherlands national side, El-Ghazi helped Villa to promotion in the 2018-19 campaign, netting in the play-off final victory against Derby County who themselves had ended United’s bid in the semi-finals.

Speaking to the club’s official website, El-Ghazi said: “’I’m excited. I’m really hungry and looking forward to playing for this great club. The city is amazing. I’ve got to feel at home, and from the moment I arrived here I’ve been feeling good.

“I know I’ve not been playing for a while. I stayed fit for myself, but team training is obviously different. When I’m fully fit, I want to help the team where I can with goals, with assists and with my experience. I will give everything for the shirt.”

Boss Erol Bulut added: “Anwar knows what football is in the Championship and the Premier League, so he can help us a lot. In offensive roles he can play the part, in his creativity, finishing and assists. I think we are getting one player that the fans in the stadium will like, with his skills and moves on the field.

“He will need a little bit of time to get ready, as he was away from football for a long time, but we will get him fit and we will see a quality player in El Ghazi.”