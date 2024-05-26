Hollywood superstar spotted watching Leeds United vs Southampton at Wembley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wembley Stadium is the place to be for Leeds United fans on Sunday afternoon as Daniel Farke's side face Southampton in the Championship play-off final. More than 36,000 Leeds fans have made the trip to the national stadium in the hope of witnessing their side return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
However, a Hollywood superstar felt the clash was simply unmissable with two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman being spotted in the stands. As one of the most well-supported clubs on the planet, Leeds have plenty of famous fans, but Hoffman is not known to be one of them.
Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.
The 86-year-old isn't known to have a link to Southampton either, but he was in attendance to watch the two Championship teams go head to head for promotion to the Premier League.
The American’s presence comes in a week in which Leeds were sent messages of support from A-listers such as Paris Hilton and Will Ferrell, with the latter known to be one of several high profile investors in club owners 49ers Enterprises. There had been suggestions that Ferrell would be making the trip to London to cheer on the Whites this week, but the Elf and Anchorman star hasn't been seen at the national stadium.
Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.
Luke Humphries was another famous face in attendance with the the PDC World Darts champion being interviewed by Sky Sports ahead of the contest. Humphries told the story of how he was named after the club with his first name being an acronym for ‘Leeds United Kings of Europe’.
Southampton took the lead in the contest with Adam Armstrong, who had already scored three goals against Leeds in the league this season, bagging the opening goal of the game in the 24th minute.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.