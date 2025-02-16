Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and with a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

In a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Burnley had the chance to move just two points behind Leeds with a victory in a Lancashire derby at Preston North End yet the contest ended in a goalless draw, only trimming the gap down to four points.

Leeds, though, were then leapfrogged by Sheffield United who recorded a 1-0 success from their 3pm kick-off at Luton Town which has left them in pole position and one point above Farke’s Whites. Leeds, though, have a game in hand and a far better goal difference than all three of new leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland.

Sunderland, who are seven points behind the Whites, visit Leeds in their game in hand on Monday night. After Sheffield United’s fresh boost, Farke’s Whites will need a victory to reclaim top spot which would also create a new opening of a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.