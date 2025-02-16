Dual Leeds United change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Sheffield United boost but missed Burnley chance and Sunderland opening

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 16th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 11:27 BST
Leeds United have been knocked off top spot – and the bookies have delivered a changed Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and with a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

In a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Burnley had the chance to move just two points behind Leeds with a victory in a Lancashire derby at Preston North End yet the contest ended in a goalless draw, only trimming the gap down to four points.

Leeds, though, were then leapfrogged by Sheffield United who recorded a 1-0 success from their 3pm kick-off at Luton Town which has left them in pole position and one point above Farke’s Whites. Leeds, though, have a game in hand and a far better goal difference than all three of new leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland.

Sunderland, who are seven points behind the Whites, visit Leeds in their game in hand on Monday night. After Sheffield United’s fresh boost, Farke’s Whites will need a victory to reclaim top spot which would also create a new opening of a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The picture has changed, and it’s all led to a dual Whites change from the bookies in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds – Leeds seeing their title odds go one way but automatic promotion odds the other. Ahead of Monday night’s visit of the Black Cats, here is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-5.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-5. Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm).

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm). Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-10.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
