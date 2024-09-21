Dramatic twist with Leeds United win at Cardiff City served with big key rivals boosts
Leeds United’s victory at Cardiff City was accompanied by a slight sour aftertaste with big boosts for key Championship rivals.
Daniel Farke’s Whites bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley with Saturday afternoon’s 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Cardiff which took Leeds up to 11 points from six games played.
Leeds began the day sat ninth in the Championship table yet progress up the ladder was limited to a climb of just three places to sixth as the division’s early frontrunners all won including a dramatic late victory for Burnley.
The Clarets fell behind in the 42nd minute to a Callum Lang strike in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth but Jeremy Sarmiento equalised three minutes after the hour mark and Josh Brownhill then struck a 94th-minute winner for Scott Parker’s side.
A thriving Sunderland outfit had earlier moved top with a 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off but West Brom then resumed leadership of the division with a 1-0 triumph at home to Plymouth Argyle.
Sheffield United also continued their strong start as a strike from summer Leeds transfer target Gus Hamer sealed a 1-0 triumph against Derby County at Bramall Lane. Blackburn Rovers, who sit fifth, visit Preston North End on Sunday in a noon kick-off.
Leeds, in sixth place, are level on points with Blackburn but their clash at Preston represents a game in hand. The Whites are one point behind fourth-placed Sheffield United and two points behind third-placed Burnley.
But there is still a four-point gap to the division’s automatic promotion places with Sunderland sat second, one point behind leaders West Brom who are five points ahead of the Whites.
Farke’s side jumped above Swansea City, Watford and Oxford United via Saturday’s success., all three of those sides falling to defeats.
