There were dramatic scenes and a massive twist as two ex-Leeds United bosses clashed.

Marcelo Bielsa had the last laugh amid dramatic scenes and a massive twist upon facing fellow ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

Bielsa and Marsch are both in their first jobs since being sacked by Leeds and both coaches have been bidding for glory with national sides at the Copa America.

Bielsa was appointed the new head coach of Uruguay last May but his side’s brilliant progress in the Copa America was ended in the semi-finals by Colombia who secured a 1-0 victory.

That meant facing a third place play-off match which ultimately presented a meeting with another former Whites boss in Marsch who was appointed head coach of Canada in May.

Canada were beaten by Argentina in their semi-final and were rated huge underdogs for the third-place play-off against Bielsa’s Uruguay side.

Marsch’s side, though, looked destined for victory as they held a 2-1 lead heading into second half stoppage time only for Luis Suarez to equalise in the 92nd minute to seal a 2-2 draw.

The game then went straight to penalties in which Canada star Alphonso Davies had to score as Uruguay led 4-3 on spot kicks. Davies attempted a cool Panenka style penalty but his effort clipped the crossbar to seal third-place for Bielsa’s Uruguay side despite a strong showing from Marsch’s team.

A neat Rodrigo Bentancur finish from a corner had initially put Uruguay ahead in the eighth minute but Canada levelled from a corner themselves via Ismael Kone’s overhead kick in the 22nd minute.

Jonathan David looked to have won it for Marsch’s side when netting from a rapid burst through the middle with ten minutes left until Suarez took the game to penalties.