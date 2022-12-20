Dramatic conclusion sees Leeds United youngsters seal FA Youth Cup progress

Scott Gardner's Whites under-18s faced a third round hosting of Accrington who led 2-0 only for Leeds to pull off a brilliant comeback to seal a 3-2 victory. Accrington raced into a 2-0 lead through strikes from Jack Massey and Calvin Harper but United's Max McFadden pulled a goal back just before the break and only the crossbar then kept out a Charlie Crew header.

Leeds drew level four minutes before the hour mark when Marley Wilson headed home a McFadden corner but the game looked destined to end in a 2-2 draw. United, though, were awarded an 89th-minute penalty after McFadden was sent tumbling in the area with just one minute left and Ben Andreucci stepped up to convert the spot kick. Leeds then saw out six minutes of added time to book a fourth round trip to AFC Wimbledon.