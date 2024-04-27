Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Mark Prince OBE has issued a response after hearing his half-time speech booed by a number of individuals in the Leeds United away end on Friday night.

Prince was welcomed onto the Loftus Road pitch during the interval to speak to supporters about knife crime on behalf of the Kiyan Prince Foundation, set up in memory of his son who was murdered at the age of just 16 in May 2006.

However, he saw his speech interrupted by some, an incident that the Leeds United Supporters' Trust and Leeds United Supporters Club have both addressed and apologised for.

Leeds' chief executive Angus Kinnear has also privately messaged to offer his sincerest apologies, according to Prince, condemning the actions of those involved. Prince has since taken to social media to address the incident with a short video, insisting he is aware that those who booed do not represent Leeds as a whole and he would be happy to work with the club in the future, should the opportunity arise.

"I just want to comment on behalf of the Kiyan Prince Foundation," Prince, a former IBF and WBO intercontinental boxing champion, said on X. "Yesterday when I went to do a speech for the Queens Park Rangers fans, a lot of the Leeds United fans were booing. I just want to share my views.

"My heart has already been broken in a million pieces so some booing from some Leeds United fans is not going to damage me. I've spent the last 18 years building and working with a great team of people to build Kiyan Prince Foundation and have an impact on young lives.

"That's what it's about, we care about everybody's young people, we care about people in our community. That's what we're working towards and a few Leeds United fans do not represent the whole of Leeds United.

"The KPF and myself, we've got nothing against Leeds United either. Their CEO has already messaged apologising, some great fans from Leeds United have already messaged and apologised. It's silly to take it any further than that or to take it any deeper than that. We're always going to have to deal with people in life that might not see things the way we see things.