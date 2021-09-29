Doubts surround key Watford duo for Leeds United clash at Elland Road

Midfielder Tom Cleverley was taken off as a concussion substitute during the interval of last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United after a collision with Magpies 'keeper Karl Darlow.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann missed the contest altogether, boss Xisco Munoz revealing before the fixture that the Austrian international has a knee injury.

Bachmann began the season as first choice 'keeper but Ben Foster has started Watford's last two league games in goal.

INJURY DOUBTS: For Watford boss Xisco Munoz. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking about Cleverley after Saturday's draw against the Magpies, boss Munoz said: "Tom received a kick to the head but he’s okay – it’s better to be safe in these situations."

Spanish right back Kiko Femenía also came off after 67 minutes against Newcastle as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

"We know about Kiko – he was out for a while and he needs more time before he can play for 90 minutes at full intensity," said Munoz to watfordfc.com“We have a strong squad and now is the moment for everyone to keep working hard."

Joao Pedro also returned against the Magpies as a second-half substitute having had a knee injury.

