Double Leeds United boost emerges as pair return but key man doubtful for cup clash and six out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Full-backs Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have both been missing of late due to injuries but the duo have both returned to team training ahead of the third round visit to Posh. Ayling has been struggling with knee problems and has been absent from boss Daniel Farke’s last four matchday squads. Shackleton, meanwhile, had been suffering from a glute injury and has not made a matchday squad since sitting on the bench for the 2-0 win at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers at the start of December.
But the pair can be seen training with their team-mates in the build-up to Sunday’s clash at Peterborough in a video released by the club on their social media channels. Their returns are particularly timely given that fellow full-back Sam Byram remains out with a hamstring injury for a squad that no longer features right-back Djed Spence who had been on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but was sent back to his parent club upon Leeds deciding to cut the loan short.
In addition to Byram, back-up ‘keeper Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb), Pascal Struijk (groin), Joe Gelhardt (glute) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are out injured for Sunday’s contest whilst Illan Meslier serves the final game of a three-match ban. There is also a doubt about club captain Liam Cooper who suffered a 'muscle reaction' following the win over Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.