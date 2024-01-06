Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full-backs Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have both been missing of late due to injuries but the duo have both returned to team training ahead of the third round visit to Posh. Ayling has been struggling with knee problems and has been absent from boss Daniel Farke’s last four matchday squads. Shackleton, meanwhile, had been suffering from a glute injury and has not made a matchday squad since sitting on the bench for the 2-0 win at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers at the start of December.

But the pair can be seen training with their team-mates in the build-up to Sunday’s clash at Peterborough in a video released by the club on their social media channels. Their returns are particularly timely given that fellow full-back Sam Byram remains out with a hamstring injury for a squad that no longer features right-back Djed Spence who had been on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but was sent back to his parent club upon Leeds deciding to cut the loan short.

