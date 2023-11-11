Don't underestimate Leeds United man and new breakthrough but hindrance to sort: David Prutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not if you had watched Leeds this season as avid fans will have done. A lot of the narrative about the game in some areas was about Leicester being this kind of monster that Leeds would have to be at their best to beat. There was an element of that.

But look at the squads because there is a comparable level of ability with the two squads and the game was obviously a Premier League fixture last season so there was no hint of it being an upset. Leeds went there and played well and limited Leicester to just one attempt on target in the 95th minute and that's crazy really.

At their best, Leeds attack at pace, on the break and cause the opposition problems and they did the majority of that. There were great performances from Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu anchoring the midfield and you've got to mention Archie Gray playing at full-back which was a hard job but he was exceptional.

'MONSTER' WIN: Ecstatic scenes in the Leicester City away end as Leeds United and their travelling fans celebrate Georginio Rutter's strike in last weekend's 1-0 triumph at Championship leaders Leicester City. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

I thought the performance away from home against a team that was potentially about to go 17 points clear of where they were in the division was excellent really. There's so much to like for Daniel Farke from an approach and the delivery point of view. It was just one of the really good Championship games that we have seen so far and the traveling fans were loud and proud all the way through. I am sure they were ecstatic.

The win closed the gap to both Leicester and Ipswich, the key thing being those two draws for Ipswich at Birmingham City and at home to Rotherham United in their midweek game in hand. They had a draw where they came back from 2-0 down at Birmingham but then a draw where Rotherham scored right at the death. It could have been marginally better for Leeds but if Ipswich had won those two games then there's a different complexion on it.

Leicester have lost just two games all season and Leeds have lost just three which just goes to show that putting games to bed has hindered Leeds to a certain degree. But that result and performance kind of broke new ground with regards to what Leeds do in the next run of fixtures off the back of the international break. Leeds have got to make sure that they drive home that momentum that they have got.

It's a big gap to both Ipswich and Leicester but it's not insurmountable, purely because we've only just got into November. There's so many games and so many opportunities to make sure that they stay as close to the top two as possible and perhaps the pressure has now slightly moved back on to Ipswich to get back to winning ways and Leicester also.

Leeds face newly-promoted Plymouth at Elland Road today in their final game before the international break and I think Plymouth can cause Leeds problems. I've been extremely impressed with what they have done so far. Obviously you look at the way that Ipswich have come up and blown the division apart by getting into second place and playing football in a way that we've all really enjoyed.

But normally the first port of call after promotion is consolidation and Sheffield Wednesday are making a meal of it but Plymouth are doing whole heartedly better. It's a long old trip for them to Leeds, as everything is away from Plymouth but they won't be traveling up to be intimidated by the opposition, atmosphere or anything of the like. I think it will be a really tough game for Leeds. But this is the test.

It's all well and good beating Leicester and high fives all round for that with big grins and celebrations. But that was just one game in 46 and this is one more game on the back of a one match round weekend where you have got to follow it up with a win against a team that - if you looked at the league placings - Leeds should be beating. But as we all know, it's not played on paper or statistics is it?

Pascal Struijk will miss today's game due to a hernia issue and he and Joe Rodon have been good together at the back. But bringing Liam Cooper in would be the obvious solution and he can fill the void. There's an evolution to this squad and side with what Daniel has brought to it.

But there's a few more miles and years on the clock for Coops and I mean that in the most respectful of ways because I think he's been a true leader at Leeds. He's been in this division before and he knows how to marshal a defence and get them out of the Championship so I'd hesitate to use the word 'replacement'. For someone to come in with his experience, that can only be a positive thing for Leeds.

He also had chances to move elsewhere but he stuck around to see what he could do and it appears that he has been quite magnanimous in his working with Rodon and Struijk. I think you are looking at a player here who understands his responsibility as a member of the squad but do not for one second underestimate his desire or hunger to get back in the game.

He'll be gutted for Pascal but any professional footballer worth their salt will be relishing the chance to get back in the team and then see what happens when Pascal is fit again. Then it's can Pascal get his shirt back? It's elite level sport. It's a great team spirit and a great collective at Leeds. But the celebrations you saw on Friday, you want to join in on those after giving it 100 minutes worth of your own effort on the pitch rather than being sat watching on the stands or on the bench.

Leeds have got the squad and the ability to finish in the top two but closing the gap does rely on the form and the results of the two teams above them by virtue of what the opening bars of the season have brought. Gut feeling wise, it's hard to put a finger on it because I know what they should be doing. But Leicester have managed to get through games without completely dominating the opposition but then showing in these games when things have been in the balance that they can get all three points.