Monday’s deadline came and went with no transfer activity at Elland Road so when the Premier League season resumes after the international break Marcelo Bielsa will have the same squad available to him as he did when the window opened on January 1.

Leeds did sign 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph but he has linked up with the Under-23s initially. A largely uneventful window did hold a little in the way of excitement thanks to Leeds’ pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, a player they believe they can sign in the summer, and their rejection of approaches for Phillips, Raphinha and one or two others that would have brought in around £150m in transfer fees.

Aaronson was the club’s priority target but Salzburg were unwilling to part with the midfielder, while the YEP understands the Whites were offered both van de Beek of Manchester United and Winks of Tottenham Hotspur but after discussions with Bielsa they opted not to explore either option any further.

The interest shown in Crysencio Summerville by clubs abroad amounted to nothing, so Leeds abandoned tentative moves to replace the 20-year-old winger.

Bielsa’s squad is due a boost in the coming weeks however, in the form of players returning from injury. Adam Forshaw is likely to be among the first of the current absentees to become available for section again.

Forshaw was hopeful of a comeback for the Aston Villa game next Wednesday and Bielsa will be expected to give an update on the status of Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Phillips when he sits down with the press ahead of the Villa Park trip.