Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don Goodman has issued his Leeds United verdict.

Sky Sports EFL expert Don Goodman has delivered his Leeds United verdict, with Whites praise and a “consolation” heading into the play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have taken just four points from their last six games, a run which led to Leeds falling out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places and ultimately consigning them to a third-placed finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodman believes the March international break “absolutely destroyed” Farke’s side but says there is “no doubt whatsoever” that Leeds have a better squad than play-off semi-final opponents Norwich City.

Goodman also feels that Leeds can take heart from none of the play-offs contenders currently being in form but has consequently declared the battle for the division’s third promotion place as a “lottery.”

“The March international break absolutely destroyed Leeds United's season,” said Goodman. “It's as simple as that. Leeds went to Vicarage Road to play Watford after keeping 10 clean sheets in 13 games but the international break disrupted their rhythm.

“For some of their players, it was their third game in six days. They moved Ethan Ampadu from defence into midfield through necessity that night and Watford ran them ragged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The noticeable difference from that point is that they started to concede goals. In the final eight games of the season, they conceded 15 goals in eight games. They had previously conceded three in 13 games. How can that be explained? How does that happen?

“The only consolation for Leeds is that the other three teams are also going through difficult patches of form. There are eight sides that got more points than the teams in the play-offs across the final eight matches of the season.

“It's exciting for the neutral as the last five Championship play-off winners had all enjoyed really good spells of form going into them.”

Assessing United’s play-offs semi-final against Norwich, Goodman declared: “Leeds need to re-set and go again. I've never known four teams going into the play-offs being so out of form. I think that is what makes this year's play-offs so impossible to predict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no doubt whatsoever that Leeds have a better squad on paper than Norwich City. However, they are also vulnerable. If Norwich bring their A-game, both Leeds will have a difficult game on their hands.

“For Norwich to cause an upset, they have to win their home legs. Anything other than a win means they will struggle. I think they are must-win games.

“Leeds had an incredible record at Elland Road before losing their final two games and only five teams gained fewer points away from home than Norwich.