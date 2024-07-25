Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior Firpo had been selected to represent the Dominican Republic at the Olympics.

The Dominican Republic have accepted defeat on Junior Firpo’s Olympic involvement after a Leeds United decision, prompting statements from both the national federation and player.

Left back Firpo made his debut for the Dominican Republic earlier this year and the 27-year-old was then named in the final squad to compete at this summer’s Olympics as one of three overage players allowed in the squad.

Leeds, though, were under no obligation to release Firpo due to the competition falling outside of the official FIFA international calendar framework and Firpo has instead stayed with the Whites for pre-season training.

Without him, the Dominican Republic took in their first game of the tournament on Wednesday via a goalless draw with Egypt, following which the Dominican Republic national federation and also Firpo have both released statements.

A statement from the the Dominican Football Federation read: “The Dominican Football Federation reports that the player, Junior Firpo, will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 wearing the shirt of our beloved country, because the club - Leeds United FC - to which its sporting rights belong, has decided not to grant permission to any player on its squad to attend this competition.

“Given the importance that Junior Firpo represents for our Dominican Soccer Team and his desire to represent the Dominican Republic in this great event of world sport, Fedofútbol, ​​the coaching staff and the soccer player himself, have exhausted their efforts until the last moment in favour of your participation.

“It should be noted that the Olympics are not within the framework of the Windows FIFA, which is why clubs are not obliged to allow their players to attend matches with their national teams. There was awareness that this situation could arise and finally the official call-ups will be the other 20 players named.”

A statement from Firpo read: “I tried in every way given the excitement that made me live this experience and represent my country in such an important and unique event. But at the end of the day you have to respect the decision of the club I represent, I wanted to thank the coach and his coaching staff for having waited for me until the last moment and wish my teammates all the luck in the world. I will be cheering from home like anyone else.”

Firpo made his senior international debut for the Dominican Republic in March with outings in friendlies against Aruba and Peru. The defender was born in Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic but moved to Spain as a youngster and played four times for Spain’s under-21s in 2018 and 2019.