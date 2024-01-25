Dominic Matteo sees David Batty likeness in current Leeds United man's qualities

Leeds United favourite Dominic Matteo has likened Ilia Gruev's ability on the ball to Whites legend David Batty. Gruev has been forced to be patient at Elland Road this season following his summer switch from Werder Bremen.

The midfielder made just one start over the first half of the season, with his impact being severely limited by a lack of minutes. However, injuries in defence have led to a switch up from Daniel Farke in recent weeks with Ethan Ampadu moving back and Gruev stepping into the middle of the park.

He has made a positive impression, too, finding his feet in the side and earning praise for his performances as Farke's side continue to push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Matteo likes what he has seen from the Bulgaria international in recent weeks and prior to his latest start against Norwich City on Wednesday night, he took the opportunity to heap praise on him.

“The way he plays, the way he keeps the ball – I’m not going to compare him with anyone but when we had David Batty, we knew Batts wasn’t going to do anything flash but he was very, very good at his job," he said on the official Leeds United podcast.

“Very consistent. He’s got that passing – he can go long into people. We’ll see more of that, when you first come into the team you don’t want to do anything wrong, he’ll grow. Lots more to come from him.”