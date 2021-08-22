Calvert-Lewin fired Everton in front with a 30th-minute penalty which was eventually awarded after a VAR check for Liam Cooper's shirt pull on the Everton striker.

Referee Darren England initially missed the incident but the game's video assistant referee Kevin Friend instructed England to check his monitor.

After a four-minute wait, England returned to award a penalty which Calvert-Lewin stepped up to take.

CAULDRON OF NOISE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires Everton in front from the penalty spot in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United at an extremely loud Elland Road. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Calvert-Lewin himself then appeared to take a long time before striking the ball, and the reason for that was down to the Elland Road noise.

“I actually didn’t hear the whistle because it was so loud!" Calvert-Lewin told evertontv.

"That’s why I looked at the referee (before taking it), because I didn’t know if he had blown his whistle or not.

“Then I just reset and took the penalty. It’s just about holding your nerve.”

Reflecting on the 2-2 draw in general, Calvert-Lewin reasoned: "We know the way that Leeds like to play, man for man. So, it was about how we could counteract that and exploit it in the best way possible.

“I think Dimi (Gray) was top. He got his goal, which was fully deserved.

“It was difficult at times, but we came away with a point and, on another day, I think we’d come away with all three.”

