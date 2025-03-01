Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to West Brom.

Pascal Struijk has given his verdict on Leeds United’s lunchtime draw against visiting West Brom with a rivals admission and declaration about the point.

Struijk’s table-topping Whites had the chance to kick eight points clear of second-placed Sheffield United with a victory against the Baggies ahead of the Blades then visiting QPR in a 3pm kick-off.

Leeds, though, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw which has now led to their advantage in first place being cut to three points after Sheffield United’s 2-1 triumph at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were on course for a sixth consecutive league win against the Baggies as Junior Firpo headed them into a ninth-minute lead.

Following a slow start in Monday night’s comeback 3-1 success at Sheffield United, Struijk felt a bright beginning was especially important.

Yet this time Leeds were on the receiving end of a comeback as the Baggies drew level through Darnell Furlong’s header six minutes before the break which ultimately sealed a 1-1 draw.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk said the pattern of United’s display had been the “opposite” to their one at Bramall Lane and admitted Tony Mowbray’s side had played some good football.

Struijk, though, still felt his side had mostly dominated and ultimately saluted the point as one more on his side’s tally.

Struijk said of the game: “A good start. We quickly got the lead.

"I think this was really important that we started bright, especially after the last game, where we were a little bit slow, after 20 minutes we started to get going.

"But then I felt like this time, it was a little bit opposite. They scored the goal, had a little possession spell. It was difficult for us to get the ball.

“They played some good football. And then in the second half, I felt like we were dominating most of the game, but didn't finish our chances however so then you finish with a draw."

Struijk added: “Sometimes when you draw these games, it feels almost like a loss, because you want to take all the three points.

“But one point is still a point forward, still one point in the right direction. We'll see what happens today with the other results. One point is still forward, so I'm happy."

Saturday’s draw against West Brom saw Leeds create a new eight-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley but the Clarets now have a game in hand.

Scott Parker’s side will take in that game in hand on Tuesday evening away at Cardiff City.