A rival midfielder has given his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at West Brom.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Molumby missed the second half of last season with a footy injury but stepped out at The Hawthorns for the first time since December 2023 in the weekend’s Championship hosting of Leeds.

Neither side could muster a shot on target in a poor first half but both teams then had opportunities after the break as part of a contest that ended in a goalless draw.

One of the best chances fell to Molumby upon being picked out in space on the edge of the box but the Baggies midfielder could only fire his firm strike straight at Whites keeper Illan Meslier who easily saved.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website, Molumby cited his regret at not taking the chance and his belief that his Baggies were “dominant” on the ball and out of possession.

Molumby, though, conceded that a draw was a “fair” outcome as he saluted his side’s start to the new season of four points from a possible six.

“I think a draw was a fair result, but we didn’t take our chances,” said 25-year-old Molumby. “We were dominant on the ball and out of possession. Our game plan worked well. We just needed to be more clinical.

“I had a great chance myself and there were one or two other good opportunities. Maybe it was the final ball or final decision, or things not quite dropping. We didn’t quite make use of the good possession we had.

“I think the boys are happy we’ve picked up four points from two games. We’ve lost a lot of experience and there’s been a big overhaul. Hopefully we’ll get a few more players in to give us a hand so let’s see what we can do this season.”