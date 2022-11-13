Marsch’s side led three times in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur but left with nothing after Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur all netted equalisers before Bentancur bagged an 83rd-minute winner. Speaking on Match Of The Day, Wright admitted that Kane’s equaliser should have been chalked off for a Clement Lenglet foul on Illan Meslier but Wright did not hold back in his assessment of United’s defending for Tottenham’s other three goals.

Running through Tottenham's final three goals on Match Of The Day, Wright reasoned: "It was the basics. It was naivety and it was poor play. This (for the Davies goal) is just poor play. You look at Roca, you look at Kulusevski who was brilliant. Fantastic play. Look at this challenge (from Cooper). That's poor.

"Harry Kane is in too much space, you have got to be tighter with him even though he doesn't score but look how much time and space Ben Davies has got. He can take a touch, he can play it to anyone. There is no one picking him up and then they score the goal.

LEFT WITH NOTHING: Left to right, Tyler Adams, Robin Koch and Sam Greenwood after Leeds United concede for the fourth time at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

"Look at Bentancur (for the third goal), Adams there, Aaronson there, I think that Adams has got to be more aware of Bentancur here because when the ball comes out to him he is trying to get across, it's too late. You’ve got to see that.

"You score three goals away from home you've got to be tighter. Look at the one two (for the winner). Easy. Look at Cooper, Koch coming across, this is a poor challenge. He's got to hold him up, he's got to do something, look at that, he's walked past him.