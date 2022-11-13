'Do something' - Ian Wright's verdict on Leeds United defending and Jesse Marsch admission
Ian Wright has cast his verdict on Leeds United's defending in Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and his feeling for Jesse Marsch upon dropping 11 points from winning positions so far this season.
Marsch’s side led three times in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur but left with nothing after Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur all netted equalisers before Bentancur bagged an 83rd-minute winner. Speaking on Match Of The Day, Wright admitted that Kane’s equaliser should have been chalked off for a Clement Lenglet foul on Illan Meslier but Wright did not hold back in his assessment of United’s defending for Tottenham’s other three goals.
Running through Tottenham's final three goals on Match Of The Day, Wright reasoned: "It was the basics. It was naivety and it was poor play. This (for the Davies goal) is just poor play. You look at Roca, you look at Kulusevski who was brilliant. Fantastic play. Look at this challenge (from Cooper). That's poor.
"Harry Kane is in too much space, you have got to be tighter with him even though he doesn't score but look how much time and space Ben Davies has got. He can take a touch, he can play it to anyone. There is no one picking him up and then they score the goal.
"Look at Bentancur (for the third goal), Adams there, Aaronson there, I think that Adams has got to be more aware of Bentancur here because when the ball comes out to him he is trying to get across, it's too late. You’ve got to see that.
"You score three goals away from home you've got to be tighter. Look at the one two (for the winner). Easy. Look at Cooper, Koch coming across, this is a poor challenge. He's got to hold him up, he's got to do something, look at that, he's walked past him.
"Cooper should be getting back, he's not even busting a gut to get back to Bentancur and he just slips it in. For me, when you are looking at Leeds, they have led at Palace, they have led against Fulham and they have led today and 11 points they have dropped from winning positions. It must be very frustrating for Jesse Marsch. They are very good to watch."