Former Leeds United loanee and current Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is nominated by the PFA for February's Premier League Player of the Month award.

The Professional Footballers' Association named their six nominees earlier this week, which includes Spence among them.

A former Elland Road loanee, Spence had his time at Leeds cut short 14 months ago and was subsequently sent back to parent club Spurs. Spence made just seven appearances whilst on loan with Leeds, struggling with injuries throughout his stint, and was in the end not favoured by Daniel Farke, who elected to send the full-back packing during the first few days of the January window.

The 24-year-old went on to join Genoa in a loan move which ran until the end of the 2023/24 campaign before returning to North London over the summer with his Tottenham future somewhat uncertain.

However, due to an injury crisis under head coach Ange Postecoglou, Spence has been handed an opportunity this season and lately made the left-back spot his own at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has 20 appearances across all competitions this term, while starting nine of Spurs' last 12 Premier League matches.

Who is in the running for Young Player of the month?

Among the fellow nominees for February's award, Spence is joined by Beto (Everton), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Leeds have two nominations by the PFA for the Championship edition of the award with Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe up for the second tier gong.

Dan James and Daniel Farke, meanwhile, are nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player and Manager of the Month prizes, respectively.