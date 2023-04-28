Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Disappointed' - Leeds United's hosts Bournemouth suffer star man blow ahead of Whites visit

Leeds United’s weekend hosts Bournemouth are facing an injury check on a star man for Sunday’s visit of the Whites after a fresh injury blow in victory at Southampton.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier bagged the only goal of the game for the Cherries in Thursday night’s 1-0 win at St Mary’s but the 24-year-old star went down injured off the ball as the game approached the final ten minutes.

Tavernier, who immediately clutched his right hamstring, was unable to continue and taken off with 12 minutes left, less than three days before Sunday’s 2pm kick-off against the Whites. Speaking after the game, Cherries boss Gary O’Neil said Bournemouth would now be taking checks on the injury to Tavernier who has already had two hamstring injuries this season which ruled him out for a total of ten games.

Asked about Tavernier’s injury as quoted by the Daily Echo, O’Neil said: “Yeah, felt his right hamstring. Of course, disappointed, but he seems to think it isn't too serious. We’ll be fingers crossed until the morning and some checks are done. Hopefully it was just a touch of cramp and he just seized up a little bit and hopefully he'll be available for the weekend. But very early to say.”

WAITING GAME: For Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, centre. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.WAITING GAME: For Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, centre. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.
