Leeds United were hit with a player exodus after their relegation from the Premier League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United saw as many as 11 players leave club on temporary deals alone, as part of a hefty summer transfer window exodus.

A mass departure at Elland Road was expected as the Whites geared up for a return to the Championship. Fortunately for them, they have hit the ground running in their pursuit of immediate promotion and are pushing hard to earn a one-way ticket back to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But regardless of Leeds' fate at the end of the 2023/24 season, they still have the job of sifting through the players returning from loan and deciding what the future holds for them. For many of them, their exits felt pretty final, despite being just temporary moves for the time being. The nature of some departures left sour tastes and there may be no interest from the club or indeed some of the players in returning.

Phil Hay has rounded up the full list of Leeds players currently out on loan and looked at the likelihood of them re-establishing themselves under Daniel Farke. While some appear more positive than others, there a few whose futures away from Elland Road already seem decided.

In his latest for The Athletic, Hay put each player under the spotlight and revealed that one man who is probably headed for the exit is Max Wöber. The defender joined the club less than six months before leaving in the summer on a loan move to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Wöber 'disappointed' Leeds with the nature of his departure, having originally indicated that he would remain with the club after their relegation. However, he quickly stated his intentions to leave for Germany as soon as Mönchengladbach submitted an offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wöber signed for Leeds in January for £10 million and made 16 Premier League appearances, starting all but two of them. He justified his desire to move in the summer as a way to protect his place in the Austrian national team, but his sudden departure seems to have made up Leeds' mind.