Crysencio Summerville (C) vies with Southampton's Will Smallbone (L) during the play-off final football match between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United looked much more of an attacking threat against Southampton when Dan James came on but did the substitutions happen too late

Daniel Farke’s in-game management has been something of a talking point among Leeds United fans this season and it came to light again as the Whites lost out in the Play Off Final to Southampton at Wembley.

Adam Armstrong’s goal sealed the win for the Saints, who had shown a different side to their game throughout the match, in giving up possession and nullifying the Leeds threat.

Leeds looked toothless from attacking sense for large parts of the game but were lifted slightly by the emergence off the bench of Dan James who came closest to scoring when his strike rattled off the crossbar late in the game.

Aside from the arrival of James, who came on in place of Willy Gnonto shortly after the hour mark, Farke had left it fairly late to make changes and it led to questions over whether the Unted coach had left it too long. Connor Roberts replaced Glen Kamara on 73 minutes, Jaidon Anthony came on for the ineffective Crysencio Summerville on 74 minutes and Mateo Joseph arrived on 83 minutes in favour of Junior Firpo.

“I feel as if he felt that Summerville and Gnonto had run their course and they just weren't getting the joy... the space was out wide, that was there for everyone to see,” said former Premier League striker Dean Ashton, speaking on Talksport. “Dan James was the only one that really was aggressive at going at that wide position and I don’t think they recognised that early enough. I think actually, Leeds would have thought if it had been West Brom, what a tough game that is. West Brom would sit in, deny us the space, it doesn't play to our strengths and we'll find it difficult. They probably thought Southampton would be nice and opn and we could get some joy.

“It wasn’t the case, Southampton did what West Brom probably would have done and that's when you have to be really, really aggressive out wide. I'm not saying just lump it in there but aggressively go at that wide position with your winger and full-back and flash balls across, low, and constantly try and produce those difficult moments for defenders. We only saw it once Dan James came on and we only saw it a few times. We didn't see it enough. Piroe wasn't in the game for 99% of it because there wasn't anything to go at.”

However, former Celtic and Aston Villa boss Martin O’Neill, who led Leicester City to Play-Off victory during his time as boss of the Foxes, looked at things through a managerial lens, disagreeing with Ashton.

“I'm going to take a managerial viewpoint,” he replied on Talksport. “I think you can scrutinise all you want, here's the important points, when you are chasing a game, whether it be a normal league game or here, what you want to try and do for as long as possible, even when some of your good players are not really in the game, you want to keep them on because they might win the match for you. That's the point.