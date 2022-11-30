These are the dirtiest teams in the Premier League so far this season, based on the number of yellow and red cards accumulated. Where do Leeds United rank?

The Premier League has been no stranger to strong tackles and gamesmanship so far in 2022/23. We’ve put together this list ranking the worst offenders - as well the players that have received the most cards for each club. So far, 14 red cards have been dished out in the Premier League this season - but only Wolves, Chelsea and Leeds United have received more than one.

Leeds just make the top ten for the Premier League teams that have received the most yellow cards this season. The Whites have a total of 27 cards this season - 25 yellows and 2 reds. Their two reds cards were picked up by Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.

Here is a table ranking the Premier League clubs this season based on the number of yellow cards they have received this season. The number of red cards they have accumulated will be in brackets, if applicable. All of that, including the worst offenders for each club, is in the gallery below.

1. 20. Manchester City - 11 (1) Manchester City have the fewest cards in the Premier League this season, with 11 yellows and one red card. Joao Cancelo is their worst offender, with three yellows - he was also responsible for picking up City’s sole red card. Worst offender: Joao Cancelo - 3 (1) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 19. Liverpool - 12 (1) Next up is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has picked up two bookings for Liverpool this season - a record he shares with Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez for the Reds in 2022/23. Worst offender: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 18. West Ham - 19 Thilo Kehrer has been West Ham’s dirtiest player this season, picking up four yellow cards. Worst offender: Thilo Kehrer - 4 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 17. Leicester - 19 England and Leicester midfielder, James Maddison, has the most bookings for the Foxes this season with five. Worst offender: James Maddison - 5 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales