Middlesbrough's head of football Kieran Scott has discussed the potential difficulty in persuading Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood to remain at the Riverside Stadium if Daniel Farke's side are promoted this season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, the Boro transfers chief discussed the £1.5 million option-to-buy in Greenwood's loan, which supporters of the north-east club hope to exercise after a string of impressive displays from the 21-year-old.

Greenwood scored the game's only goal in Middlesbrough's victory over Leicester City before the international break; his 30-yard free-kick finding the back of the net much to loan and parent club's delight.

The former England youth international has scored four times since joining Boro close to the summer transfer deadline and could have played his final game for Leeds if Middlesbrough trigger the £1.5m option and manage to agree personal terms.

Scott admits he has been an admirer of Greenwood for several years and is pleased to have been able to sign him at the third time of asking, but recognises securing a permanent move for the youngster is far from a foregone conclusion, despite the option negotiated in the player's loan deal.

"I watched him when he was 15 at Sunderland. I really liked him, couldn't afford him," Scott said. "He went to Arsenal and then I had another swipe when he came out of Arsenal and chose to go to Leeds, which is fine. This is third time lucky. He's been good for us and we've been good for him. Long may it continue.

"I won't bore people, but it's a difficult one. At the minute he is still a Leeds player and I have to be respectful," Scott added, on Greenwood's option-to-buy.

Boro's head of football speculated that in the event of promotion, the Leeds midfielder is likely to receive a percentage wage increase, as stipulated in the terms of his Elland Road contract, which could pose a problem to the Whites' Championship rivals from a financial and budgetary perspective.

"He's on loan with an option, I’ll leave it at that. The only slight issue that could come is if Leeds were promoted, being totally transparent so everyone has the full picture. If Leeds were to be promoted, we all know what comes with that, when teams get promoted players do better for themselves. I'm sure Sam is one of those and that is an issue that is there.