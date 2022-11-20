Newly-installed United States Men’s National Team skipper Tyler Adams has fielded questions on the quality of support in the Premier League during his media duties at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 23-year-old will lead his country out at the Finals on Monday after head coach Gregg Berhalter named the ex-RB Leipzig midfielder as his designated captain.

Ahead of the team’s opener against Wales, Adams and teammate Haji Wright faced the press, with the majority of questions directed at Adams. Adaptation to English football’s top flight – widely regarded as the most competitive league in world football – was high on the agenda from the cabal of US and international journalists.

“For me, it was always the Premier League [growing up],” Adams responded, discussing his life-long desire to play in England.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tyler Adams of Leeds United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

"When that opportunity came afloat, especially at the end of last season, I was ready to leave [RB Leipzig], a new opportunity, a new journey, write a new chapter in my book."

Adams sealed a transfer worth in the region of £20 million this summer, somewhat filling the void left by Kalvin Phillips in defensive midfield. The terrier-like American has endeared himself to the Leeds United support through his committed displays during the early portion of the 2022/23 campaign – however, he will miss the Whites’ first fixture after the World Cup through suspension, after committing two bookable offences during the 4-3 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

“When Leeds came calling, I knew a lot about the club through the documentary and what the history held but I didn't completely understand the gratitude, of how big the club is, the fans, the culture and everything about it, it's a completely different level,” Adams added.