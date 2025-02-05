Now in charge of Coventry, Frank Lampard saw his Sky Blues side brushed aside by Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard stopped short of declaring Leeds United the champions elect after their win over his Coventry City but admits they really impressed.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle separated the two sides, both players profiting from Coventry errors to take the game away from the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Coventry forced Illan Meslier into a pair of fine stops in the second half, Leeds squandered a host of opportunities and found home stopper Oliver Dovin problematic in the later stages.

The Whites were also denied a penalty and had a third goal chalked off for a controversial offside.

Lampard's men had won four on the bounce before the midweek defeat and he insisted it was not a result that should alter the mood at Coventry.

"Conceding goals we haven't been doing it much," he said. "The first one can happen trying to play and spaces are different when you give it away and they hurt you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second one is a mistake. Our keeper made good saves, they're a strong team, they deserved to win the game, they're top of the league for a reason.

“A lot of players with quality and speed. You have to accept the fact and understand it. It shouldn't halt our thought process too much and our momentum. We shouldn't be too negative about it. Today showed a different level, it's for us to understand and move on.

"We know we were coming into a tough game. Leeds are in a really good moment, a strong team. There will be things to analyse and do better. You have to accept a team were better than us and deserved to win the game."

Lampard was pleased with how Dovin reacted having gifted Bogle his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back ran a long way to get into the Coventry area but the chance appeared to fizzle out as the ball was gathered by Dovin, only for him to spill it at Bogle's feet.

"[He's shown] great character as a goalkeeper, a mistake like that can happen," said Lampard.

"It's the world they live in as goalkeepers. Very pleased with how he responded to the mistake."

When asked if he had just watched the Championship winners Lampard said Leeds have given themselves a great opportunity.

"Possibly, they're a fantastic team," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lots of talent, lots of speed, well coached, good team, Premier League experience and I'm really impressed with them. Sometimes you have to praise a team that comes here and does well. There's other teams up there but they're in with a great chance."