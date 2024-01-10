Diego Llorente transfer latest as PSG 'enquires made' for Leeds United loanee

Diego Llorente is currently on loan from Leeds United at Roma

Paris Saint-Germain have ‘made enquiries’ about the possibility of signing Diego Llorente this month, according to reports. Llorente is currently on loan with Serie A outfit Roma, where he has established himself as a key man under Jose Mourinho.

The Leeds United loanee has made 23 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, making the centre-back spot his own as Roma push for silverware on three fronts. However, it seems Llorente’s performances have not gone unnoticed with PSG being linked heavily to the Spain international’s signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-known French outlet L’Equipe claim the Champions League outfit are considering a move to sign Llorente this month as they look to bolster their backline options. RMC Sport go one step further, though, suggesting enquiries have been made for the 30-year-old, who manager Luis Enrique is a fan of.

Leeds expected to complete the sale of the centre-back to Roma last summer, before his second loan to the Italian capital, and there have since been question marks about Roma’s financial ability to make Llorente a permanent signing this summer. As such, the Whites may well be willing to do business this month and recoup some of the £18m they paid Real Sociedad for him back in 2020.

Llorente still has two and a half seasons left to run on his contract with Leeds, having penned an extension before his initial switch to Roma last season.

The defender would face competition for a spot in the side in Paris, should he make the switch, but the injuries picked up by Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Beraldo and Milan Skriniar, might well provide opportunities.