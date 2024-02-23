Diego Llorente was stretchered off during Roma's Europa League clash with Feyenoord

Diego Llorente has been given the green light to return home after spending the night in hospital. The Leeds United loanee started Roma's Europa League knockout clash with Feyenoord on Thursday night, but he had to leave the field on a stretcher due to a nasty head injury.

The centre-back hit the deck after a collision with Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda and after receiving treatment on the field he was eventually replaced by Evan Ndicka in the 85th minute and taken to a local hospital. Llorente underwent a number of tests and scans at the Villa Stuart clinic, but according to reports in Italy, he has been cleared of any major damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, after improving overnight, he has been allowed to leave hospital. Of course, it remains to be seen how he will recover but he may well be set for a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the head knock. The injury came during the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma progressing on penalties to set up a round of 16 clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Llorente, who is in his second spell on loan at Roma, has been a key man for Roma this season. And, while he hasn't started Roma's last two Serie A games under Daniele De Rossi, he has made 30 appearances in total, 28 of which have been starts.