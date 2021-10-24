MAKING THEIR POINT: Diego Llorente, left, celebrates with his Leeds United team mates after Rodrigo's 94th-minute penalty seals a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites fell behind in the tenth minute of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Wolves at Elland Road as Hwang Hee-Chan netted following a Nelson Semedo cross from the right

But Leeds gradually began to create good chances, especially in the second half, and finally drew level in the 94th minute when Rodrigo netted from the penalty spot after 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt was knocked down in the box.

Leeds amassed 18 attempts at goal compared to Wolves' eight and Llorente took to social media to spell out the key to United battling back.

"Work, faith, perseverance, and a whole stadium pushing," said the Spaniard.

"Together we have got a point that we deserved against a very strong rival.

"Let's keep improving!"

